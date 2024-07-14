(Video) Spain dealt huge blow with Man City star forced off at half time

Spain have been dealt a huge blow with Manchester City star Rodri forced off with injury at half time with Matin Zubimendi replacing him.

Rodri has been a talisman for Spain and not having him in the second half could be a huge blow, and hand England a possible advantage.

The first half was cagey with not many opportunities and neither side took too many risks with Phil Foden going closest, whilst Spain dominated possession.

The options from the bench could make a big difference if the game is still level heading into the latter stages with England possessing a number of match winning options including Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins.

England are looking to end their 58-year wait for international success, and a win would also see them win their first tournament on foreign soil, whilst Spain are looking for a major trophy since 2012, but they will have to do it without Rodri.

