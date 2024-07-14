Roy Keane has stated that Spain deserved to win on the night with England’s lack of quality costing them another final.

The long wait for international silverware continues as the Three Lions set the unwanted record of becoming the first team in UEFA European Championship history to lose consecutive finals.

England had the opportunity to end that 58-year drought in Berlin but despite one of their best performances so far in the competition, it wasn’t enough to beat a strong Spanish team.

Nico Williams grabbed the opening goal after a beautiful counter-attack which started with Lamine Yamal and was finished by the Bilbao wide man.

Cole Palmer pulled his side back into the contest with a beautiful strike just three minutes after coming off the bench but that joy was short-lived when Mikel Oyarbazal grabbed the winning goal with minutes left on the clock.

Speaking in the ITV studio after the contest, Manchester United legend Keane gave his honest opinion on England’s performance.

“The best team won tonight. They were the best team throughout the tournament.” He said.

“I think tonight [England] lacked quality. They’ve lacked quality throughout the tournament. It was probably fight and desire, options off the bench that got them to this final.”

Spain also cleaned up in the post-tournament awards with Rodi being named player of the tournament and Yamal winning young player alongside goal of the tournament.