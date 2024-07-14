Exclusive: Man United to discuss winger transfer situation in next few days, says expert

Manchester United are set to discuss the situation of Jadon Sancho in the next few days after his return to the club after spending the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international looked to have completely fallen out of favour at Old Trafford last season, but Fabrizio Romano now says there will be discussions on his future soon, and how he gets on working with Erik ten Hag again could be key.

It looked at some point like Sancho would surely not play under Ten Hag again, but now Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, does not seem to be ruling it out completely.

Romano responded to Sancho being linked with Juventus, with the Serie A giants set to make a decision on their winger situation soon as well, with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soule perhaps set to leave the club.

Sancho transfer: Man United to discuss winger’s future, says Romano

“Finally on United, Jadon Sancho keeps being linked with Juventus, though some reports now also suggest they have switched their focus elsewhere,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that no decision has been made yet on the winger. The first step for Juventus is selling Federico Chiesa and/or Matias Soule, then they will decide which winger they want to sign.

“Man United will discuss the Sancho situation in the next days, he’s now back with the squad and his feeling with Erik ten Hag in the next weeks will be important to understand more on his future.”

MUFC fans will surely be hoping there’s a chance Sancho stays, as he showed what he’s capable of at Dortmund last season, with the 24-year-old clearly a player with big potential as long as he’s feeling confident and is used in the right way by his manager.