Fee agreed, medical early next week: Arsenal close in on smart bargain transfer

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £1million fee with Ajax for the transfer of 18-year-old goalkeeper Tommy Setford, who will have a medical with the Gunners early next week.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter, with the reliable Italian journalist stating that a deal is close for the young English shot-stopper to move from Amsterdam to north London.

See below for the details in full as Romano provides this update on Arsenal closing in on what could end up being a smart signing on the cheap if Setford ends up living up to his clearly high potential in the next few years…

??? 18 year old English GK Tommy Setford will undergo medical as new Arsenal player early next week. Agreement between Arsenal and Ajax for fee close to €1m after first proposal as exclusively revealed. Contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/sV8hH1zuSg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2024

It remains to be seen when we could see Setford in action for Arsenal, but one imagines Mikel Arteta will be sticking with David Raya as his number one for the foreseeable future, though there will surely be a backup spot available in cup games.

Arsenal fans will hope this proves to be another smart piece of business for the club, who have done well in recent times to identify some top young talent without needing to spend a fortune.

Of course, we’ve also seen AFC become a bit more ambitious with big-name signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, so in general we might need to see a bit more of that from Arteta and co. if they are to stay close to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.