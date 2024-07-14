27-year-old waiting for Man United to sign him, decision to be made soon

Manchester United have been linked with a permanent move for Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will make a decision on the player next week. The Red Devils have an option to sign in permanently, but the club hierarchy are yet to decide on the move.

The 27-year-old was on loan at Old Trafford last season and he was quite underwhelming with his performances. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to give him another opportunity to showcase his qualities at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan was a key player for his club during the 2022 World Cup, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. Amrabat could add presence, defensive cover and physicality to the Manchester United midfield next season. The 27-year-old is likely to be available for a reasonable price as well.

He will be determined to prove his worth in English football, and he will look to make an instant impact at Old Trafford if the move goes through.

Man United could use Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United need more quality and depth at their disposal and signing the 27-year-old could prove to be a good decision.

Amrabat remains a quality player regardless of how he performed last season. Manchester United need more quality in the side if they want to push for major trophies next season and signing the 27-year-old for a reasonable amount of money could prove to be a decent investment.

He has the quality and Amrabat will look to use his experience from competing in the Premier League last season and improve on that. The player wants to leave Fiorentina permanently and he is waiting for Manchester United to sign him this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to fulfil his wish.