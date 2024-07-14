Gareth Southgate has said now isn’t the time to make a decision on his future following England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

England suffered more heartbreak in Berlin as they lost a second consecutive European Championships final.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead two minutes into the second half, but England hit back through substitute Cole Palmer, and were very much in the game with ten minutes remaining, only for Mikel Oyarzabal to score the winner four minutes from the end.

Southgate has guided England to two finals and a semi final in his four tournaments at the helm, but he could have managed his final game, despite the FA reportedly wanting him to to continue.

After the game Southgate was asked about his future but said it wasn’t the time to make a decision, but it certainly feels like the end of an era for England, and perhaps it’s best they move in a new direction with this young exciting crop of players coming through.