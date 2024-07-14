Spain became European Champions for a record fourth time as they beat England 2-1 in Berlin to make it seven wins out of seven at Euro 2024.

In a cagey first half Spain had plenty of possession, but didn’t offer much in the way of a goal threat, with England going closest through Phil Foden.

The Spanish were dealt a huge blow with Rodri forced off with injury at half time, but it didn’t harm them as they took the lead just two minutes into the second half through Nico Williams.

Cole Palmer equalised with a fine effort just three minutes after coming on, but Spain won it late on through Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain were full of joy at full time and Alvaro Morata kicked off the celebrations as he collected the European Championship trophy and hoisted it into the air, before passing it to his team mates.

The Spanish deserved to win and will no doubt celebrate long into the German night as they rightly should.