Video: Williams fires Spain into final lead; Yamal registers fourth assist

Nico Williams has smashed Spain into the lead in the European Championship final after an electric counter-attack right after the break.

After a cagey first half which saw only one shot, which came from Phil Foden near the end of the half, Luis de la Fuente’s side has immediately struck after the restart.

Picking up the ball on the right-hand side, Lamine Yamal drove towards the penalty area before cutting onto his left foot and spraying a pass into the path of Williams.

The Athletico Bilbao winger then took a touch to steady himself and fired past Jordan Pickford into the bottom corner.

With his fourth assist of the tournament, the 17-year-old now leads the assist charts with four as La Roja once again rely on their devastating wide duo.