Tottenham are hopeful of signing prolific attacker in a bargain deal this summer

Tottenham are looking for a new striker this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster his attack.

Spurs have still not managed to replace Harry Kane who left the club last summer to join Bayern Munich.

Postecoglou used Son Heung-min and at times Richarlison as the frontman last season but a natural number nine is desperately needed at the club.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, who could be available to sign in a bargain deal for around £25m.

Given that David is entering the final year of his contract and has been one of the most prolific attackers in Ligue 1, it is not a surprise that other teams around Europe are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Ever since he joined the Ligue 1 team, the 24-year-old has been developing consistently and becoming a better player each season.

More interest in the striker has been generated by the report’s claim that the Ligue 1 team would accept a £25 million offer for him.

The race to sign David will intensify now as the striker is now free from international commitments.

The Canadian international helped his team reach the semifinal of the Copa America, where they were beaten by Lionel Messi’s Argentina team.

David can shine in an attacking Tottenham team

In 6 matches in the Copa America, the striker scored two goals for his country and proved his worth yet again.

David would be an ideal signing for Spurs as the player has shown he knows how to score goals and with better creative players around him at the Tottenham Stadium, he would love the opportunity to play for Postecoglou’s attacking side.

The likes of Son, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski would love to play with a natural number nine at the club who can finish off the chances created by them.