Exclusive: Tottenham eyeing midfield duo as current player made available for transfer

Tottenham are eyeing up Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov and Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski this summer as Giovani Lo Celso could leave the club.

Sources with a close understanding of Spurs’ plans have informed CaughtOffside that Sudakov and Szymanski are high on the north London club’s list of targets in the midfield area, with Lo Celso expected to make way as he’s on the list of both Valencia and Real Betis.

Sudakov has long been on Tottenham’s radar, and CaughtOffside understands that Szymanski has also been scouted by Spurs recently, with the Poland international possibly set to be available for €25-30m.

Tottenham fans will no doubt be hoping to see more from their club in this summer’s market soon, with Ange Postecoglou in need of more options in his squad after a tricky first season in charge.

THFC will no doubt also need to sell if they are to buy the players they want this summer, so Lo Celso’s future could be an important factor to consider here.

Lo Celso makes sense as someone Tottenham will look to get rid of as he’s struggled to make an impact at the club, spending the last two seasons out on loan at Villarreal.

Fenerbahce are not keen to sell Szymanski, while Shakhtar are also known to be tough negotiators, so one imagines Sudakov won’t be the easiest target either.