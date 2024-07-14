Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are showing an interest in the potential transfer of Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Newcastle have both received information on the Ukraine international, who has a €30million release clause in his contract with Girona, while Villa and AC Milan could also be two more clubs to watch in the race for his signature this summer.

Tsygankov has impressed in his time in La Liga and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club in a more competitive league, so it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out from here.

CaughtOffside understands that Tsygankov is open to a move to the Premier League, so it seems he could be keen to take up this challenge if any one of Arsenal, Newcastle or Villa come in with a more concrete offer any time soon.

Tsygankov transfer: Will he end up at Arsenal or Newcastle?

It seems Arsenal and Newcastle have the most advanced interest in the 26-year-old at the moment, even if this is not something at a particularly advanced stage just yet.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope to see their club becoming more active soon after a quiet start to the summer, with a winger like Tsygankov perhaps ideal to give Mikel Arteta more depth in the attacking midfield department.

AFC have been a little overly reliant on Bukayo Saka at times, so Tsygankov could mean there’s more of an opportunity to rotate next season and ensure their star player isn’t too burnt out.

Newcastle, meanwhile, also need a good summer and could benefit from a bit more spark in attack if they are to stand a realistic chance of breaking back into the top four.