Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart slammed Declan Rice’s performance against Spain in the final of Euro 2024, labelling the midfielder useless.

England suffered more heartache in Berlin as they slipped to a second consecutive European Championship final defeat.

Cole Palmer scored a brilliant equaliser to cancel out Nico Williams’ opener, and with ten minutes to go England were still in the game, but Mikel Oyarzabal popped up four minutes from time with the winner to break English hearts.

Van de Vaart isn’t one to hold back his words and was scathing in his criticism of Rice at full time, labelling the Arsenal star useless and criticising him for not being able to pass forward.

Rice started every game for England out in Germany, but in the end he was unable to help the Three Lions end their 58-year wait for international success in what could be Gareth Southgate’s final game in charge.