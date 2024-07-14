Video: England fans troll Spain supporters with hilarious tapas-themed chant

England National Team
Posted by

England fans have been spotted attempting to troll their Spanish counterparts out and about in Berlin today ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

See below as this group of England supporters clearly found a group of Spain fans in the German capital, and promptly told them they can “shove” their tapas up you-know-where…

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle given green light to sign “new Chiellini” to replace Schar, club keen to cash in
Englishman would rather join West Ham over Tottenham
Leeds grant permission to best player to leave Elland Road

Overall, one hopes fans from both sides will be on their best behaviour and banter like this doesn’t cross over into anything too nasty, or even into violence.

England fans don’t always have the best reputation on big nights like these,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.