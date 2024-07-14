£45m speedster pushing to join West Ham immediately

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly really keen to seal a transfer to West Ham this summer.

The 26-year-old joined Man Utd from Crystal Palace for £45m five years ago, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford and a departure could make sense for him now.

Wan-Bissaka is now keen to move back to London and reports suggest that puts West Ham in pole position to snap him up as he’s likely to be made available.

Wan-Bissaka to West Ham could end up being a smart move, as this is a player who surely has it in him to shine for a mid-table side, even if he’s never quite looked good enough for a club like United.

West Ham will be hoping this can be the start of an exciting new era under new manager Julen Lopetegui, and a proven Premier League talent like this could be a smart first signing.

Kyle Walker-Peters has also been linked with the Hammers in that position, so it might be that they have other options in case this deal doesn’t work out.

It will be interesting to see if anyone else strongly enters the running for Wan-Bissaka, who has also been linked with clubs in Turkey in recent times.