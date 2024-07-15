Video: Liverpool star’s family caught in stadium chaos during Copa América final

The 2024 Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia faced a significant delay of over 75 minutes on Sunday due to a security breach. Fans broke through one of the main entry gates, causing the game, initially set to begin at 8 p.m. ET, but the contest started instead at 9:22 p.m.

Several social media videos captured fans breaking through the gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL., with some being tackled or apprehended by police and security personnel.

Moreover, these issues affected Liverpool standout Alexis Mac Allister’s family, as the player needed to leave the dressing room before the match. Mac Allister’s mother, Silvina, spoke with TyC Sports to describe their situation while trying to get into Hard Rock Stadium.

“Alexis had to leave so we could come in because he was worried and couldn’t continue,” Mac Allister’s mother said. “I thought the game might not happen because the players were trying to sort things out, and under those conditions, it might not be possible to play… Alexis called us, and we were on camera waiting to enter, but he said he would stay at the west door until we got in.”