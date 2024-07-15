Video: Lionel Messi exits Copa America final in tears due to injury

If Argentina are going to win the 2024 Copa America it will need to be without Lionel Messi. The former FC Barcelona dealt with what appeared to be a muscle issue and now this is stopping the 37-year-old from continuing.

Messi left the pitch limping and in an emotional state as cameras captured him in tears. The contest is scoreless, so Argentina will be without that quick boost of Messi magic that the veteran is known for at this stage of his career.