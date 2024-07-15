Without Lionel Messi out on the pitch due to his injury, Argentina needed other players to step up, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso stepped up to the occasion to generate a scoring chance in extra time.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, the 2024 Copa America final went to extra time. The first half of that period also did not have any goals, but it was Lo Celso who helped set up the go-ahead goal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez in the second half of the extra time period.