Saudi side Al-Nassr have made an initial proposal worth €30m for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a quiet window so far for the Premier League champions with no incomings at the Etihad, and the new season is just over a month away.

City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Savio from Troyes, with the winger impressing on loan at Girona in La Liga last season.

Al-Nassr make Ederson proposal

The future of Ederson has been a topic of discussion for a number of weeks with the Brazilian attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr are known to be in the market for a goalkeeper and after a move fell through for former Arsenal shot stopper Wojciech Szczesny, they have identified Ederson as an alternative target.

Romano has provided an update on the situation and said that the Saudi club have submitted an initial proposal worth €30m which falls way below City’s valuation, whilst Ederson has already agreed to move to Saudi.

He took to X.com and said:

“Al Nassr initial proposal to Man City for Ederson, worth €30m package. “There’s big gap in valuation as Man City won’t accept this fee, they want more than €50m to let Ederson leave. “Brazilian GK has already agreed to move to Saudi Pro League, depends on clubs now.”

Ederson arrived at City from Portuguese club Benfica back in 2017 and currently has two years remaining on his contract, with some reports suggesting the club have offered him a new deal with a pay rise in a bid to get the 30-year-old to stay.

The goalkeeper has had a decorated career in Manchester and has won everything there is to win with the club including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

If Ederson does leave it would leave City with a difficult decision on whether they promote Stefan Ortega to first choice after impressing in Ederson’s absence last season or if they go out and sign a new number one ahead of the new campaign.

A switch to Al-Nassr would see Ederson link up with Cristiano Ronaldo and former City team-mate Aymeric Laporte.