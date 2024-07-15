Archie Gray hints on Instagram player is leaving Leeds United

Leeds United player is set to leave the club this summer and join Archie Gray in leaving the club.

The Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League after losing in the Championship Play-off final against Southampton.

Their failure to get promoted to the Premier League has come with financial consequences for them while their best players are being linked with a move away from club.

Gray has joined Tottenham in a big money move this summer easing some of the financial concerns the Whites have faced at Elland Road.

Now, another player is on the verge of leaving and the update has been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Glen Kamara is close to leaving Leeds United to join French side Rennes this summer in a deal worth £8.5m.

Romano wrote on X:

“Rennes agree deal to sign Glen Kamara from Leeds United for €10m fee, here we go!

“Personal terms also agreed as Kamara leaves Leeds after last good season.”

🚨🔴⚫️ Excl: Rennes agree deal to sign Glen Kamara from Leeds United for €10m fee, here we go! Personal terms also agreed as Kamara leaves Leeds after last good season. pic.twitter.com/pRaJ9urz1c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

He leaves the club after only joining last summer and played a key role for the Whites last season.

Archie Gray liked a post on Instagram that reported about Kamara leaving the Championship club to join the Ligue 1 club.

Leeds United would need to sign a new midfielder this summer after losing both Gray and Kamara.

Daniel Farke has a big job to do this summer in order to build his squad again and challenge for promotion to the Premier League.