Video: The distressing scenes as major riots took place ahead of Copa America final in Miami

There were some truly chaotic and scary scenes ahead of yesterday’s big game in the Copa America final as Argentina took on Colombia in Miami.

This is not the first time we’ve witnessed scenes like this at the Copa America this summer, with the USA seeming woefully unprepared to be hosting such a big tournament, with the country also set to be the hosts of the next World Cup in 2026.

See below as riots broke out while a huge crowd of fans tried to get into the game, with a number of them falling over and breaking a barrier, with many clearly visibly distressed and worried for their safety…

An utter disaster in Miami at the Copa America final. Just look at the faces. Listen to the panic. These terrifying scenes via @AztecaDeportes. There are many others. pic.twitter.com/KHQDMhTVDX — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 15, 2024

No one wants to see this kind of thing happening when fans, sometimes with kids, are just trying to get to watch the sport they love, so one has to hope the US will majorly step things up ahead of hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina went on to beat Colombia 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy this year.