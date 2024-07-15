Arsenal decide 24-year-old first team ace will be allowed to leave the club

Arsenal have been slow to act in the summer transfer window having made no signings so far.

They have seen their rival clubs make moves in the market but Mikel Arteta is still waiting for new signings at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, who impressed last season for Bologna and for Italy at the Euros this summer.

One of Arsenal’s first team footballers will be allowed to leave the club after increasing interest from Serie A clubs.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are open to offers to let Jakub Kiwior leave the club.

Largely because of his remarkable time at Spezia, Kiwior is attracting a lot of interest in the Italian top division.

Kiwior’s outstanding performance with the Italian team was the primary factor in his transfer to the Emirates Stadium in the first place.

The Gunners are looking to make their squad more competitive and they are ready to improve the level of players across all the positions.

Arteta is expected to sign a defender, a midfielder and a striker this summer in order to challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have failed at the final stage of the season for the last two seasons in a row.

Arsenal are getting ready for another title charge

Arteta would be hoping to go one step further next season by winning the league title.

Kiwior has competed against Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu to play at left-back but with Calafiori now likely to join the Gunners, the competition for a spot in the team is about to get more difficult.

The report has mentioned that a loan deal will be considered by the Gunners for the Poland international.

The defender was one of Arsenal’s best players in the second half of last season and was a constant member of the starting line up.