Arsenal have rejected bids from Crystal Palace and Fulham for Emile Smith Rowe according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

It’s been a quiet transfer window for the Gunners so far as the club look to strengthen a squad that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are trying to wrap up a deal for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori but a fee between the two clubs seems to be a stumbling point, whilst several fringe players have departed the club.

Arsenal reject Smith-Rowe bids

Smith Rowe, who came through the Arsenal academy is a player this is expected to leave the Emirates this summer in search of more regular first team football.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has stated that Crystal Palace and Fulham have had bids rejected for Smith-Rowe with discussions taking place at both clubs about whether to return with an improved offer.

He took to X.com and said:

“BREAKING: Arsenal reject bids from Fulham & Crystal Palace for forward Emile Smith Rowe.

“Discussions ongoing at both clubs over whether to go back in with improved offer.

“Smith Rowe wants to assess all options – regular first team football is primary motivation. #AFC #FFC #CPFC.”

The 23-year-old has been at Arsenal since the age of ten, and had a breakout season under Arteta during the 2020/2021 campaign, but injuries have severely limited his minutes over the past two yeas.

Smith Rowe is out of contract at the Emirates in 2026, but with a new deal highly unlikely, this summer represents the best chance for Arsenal to get the highest fee possible.

The academy graduate made 19 appearances last season in all competitions, but played a total of just 475 minuted and failed to find the back of the net.

A move to Crystal Palace could be exciting given what Oliver Glasner seems to be building at Selhurst Park with exciting players like Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada who has just joined the club this summer.

Now the Euros and the Copa America are over things should start to heat up in the transfer market as pre-season begins and the start of the season draws closer.