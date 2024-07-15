Atletico Madrid have advanced in their pursuit of Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez with negotiations taking place according to Cesar Luis Merlo.

Diego Simeone’s side will likely be in the market for a new striker with Alvaro Morata set to join AC Milan, whilst youngster Samu Omorodion has yet to play for the club following his move from Granada last summer.

There have been question marks surrounding the future of Alvarez, who has just won the Copa America with Argentina, with reports suggesting he wants more game time.

Atletico making progress over Alvarez move

Alvarez was linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this summer, whilst French giants PSG are also known to have an interest in the 24-year-old.

The World Cup winner made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, with 36 of those coming in the Premier League and he scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists.

Fabrizio Romano had reported last week that City would talk to Alvarez’s camp after the Copa America to find out the situation, with the club not wanting to sell the Argentine.

However, Merlo has reported that Atletico have advanced in their pursuit of Alvarez and negotiations have taken place, with the striker willing to leave City as he wants a bigger role.

?[EXCLUSIVO] Atlético Madrid avanzó por Julián Álvarez. Ya hay negociaciones por el delantero de la selección argentina.

Any potential move for Alvarez wouldn’t be cheap, and he is under contract at the Etihad until 2028, having only signed a new contract in March 2023.

Alvarez won the treble in his debut campaign at the Etihad, before adding a second Premier League title to his collection last season, whilst he has won the World Cup and the Copa America with Argentina.

The former River Plate star would almost certainly be first choice at Atletico, but with the sort of money City would be looking for it’s likely to be beyond what the La Liga outfit can afford.

In other possible outgoings at City, Saudi side Al-Nassr have reportedly made an initial approach for Ederson worth €30m, with City wanting more than €50m to part ways with the Brazilian, who is believed to have agreed to a move to Saudi.