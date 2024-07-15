West Ham United are preparing an opening bid for the potential transfer of Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn, with Crystal Palace and Marseille also among the clubs interested in the Dutchman.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that West Ham are set to try offering around €20m for Bergwijn, though it may take more like €30-35m to persuade Ajax to sell the Netherlands international.

Crystal Palace and Marseille are also keen on Bergwijn, though it’s felt that the 26-year-old would be keen on playing in the Premier League again after his previous spell at Tottenham.

Bergwijn didn’t exactly look that convincing at Spurs, but he had some moments of quality and he’s continued to show his potential at Ajax, with teams like West Ham and Palace surely able to benefit from bringing him in, provided the money is right.

Bergwijn transfer: Will he end up at West Ham or Crystal Palace?

West Ham have made checks on Bergwijn’s situation recently, and CaughtOffside understands their interest is now the most advanced as they prepare to make an opening offer to Ajax.

It seems likely that the Hammers’ €20m offer will fall some way short of Ajax’s valuation, and it then remains to be seen if the east Londoners will try again with an improved offer, or if other clubs will come in for him.

West Ham could do with strengthening their attack after being slightly over-reliant on Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in recent times.