Brazil legend Dunga and wife involved in horror car crash

Over the weekend, Brazil’s football legend Dunga and his wife were involved in a near-fatal car crash on a motorway in Brazil.

The World Cup winner’s car reportedly flipped over in a horrific accident, but miraculously, both escaped with just minor injuries.

As per reports, Dunga and his wife were taken to the hospital following the crash but were discharged the next day.

The police believes the crash was caused by the slippery road surface, left sodden after heavy rain.

Dunga’s son, Bruno, spoke out about the incident, expressing gratitude for the assistance they received.

In a statement, he said (quotes via Football Paparazzi):

“To everyone who was concerned and supported the family, to the truck driver who immediately helped with first aid and to the Angelina Caron Hospital, where we were very well looked after by the team.”

13/07/2024 – 12h30 – O ex-técnico e ex-jogador Dunga acompanhado da esposa sofreram um acidente na BR-116, em Campina Grande do Sul, na região metropolitana de Curitiba. Eles ficaram feridos sem gravidade. Imagem: PRF/Divulgação pic.twitter.com/cYRKqcrSyv — Plantão 190 (@plantao190) July 13, 2024

Dunga’s illustrious career

Dunga’s illustrious football career began at Internacional in Brazil before he moved to Europe, playing for clubs like Fiorentina and Stuttgart. Known for his robust style and ability to control the game’s tempo, his crowning achievement came as the captain of Brazil’s national team during the 1994 FIFA World Cup held in the United States.

Under his leadership and midfield dominance, Brazil claimed their fourth World Cup title, defeating Italy in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final.