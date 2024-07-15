Arsenal fail with offer to include player in Riccardo Calafiori transfer deal

Arsenal have reportedly failed to convince Bologna to accept Jakub Kiwior as part of the deal for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

CaughtOffside previously reported that Kiwior’s name had come up in discussions with Bologna, while the Poland international is also thought to be on Inter Milan’s radar this summer after a lack of regular opportunities in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Now a report from Il Resto del Carlino has stated that the Gunners have had a player-plus-cash deal rejected by Bologna, with Kiwior the player on offer to the Serie A giants.

It seems that for Bologna to sell Calafiori to Arsenal it will simply require a big-money offer, due to the fact that 50% of the money from the sale will go to the 22-year-old’s former club FC Basel.

Calafiori transfer: Is it really worth it for Arsenal?

Calafiori is undoubtedly a top talent who would improve this Arsenal side, and indeed many other top European clubs, but is this really the deal the north London giants should be putting so much of their focus into this summer?

Arsenal already have a fine player in Kiwior able to fill in on the left-hand side, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also surely still has plenty to offer even if he fell out of favour in the second half of last season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play at left-back, while Arsenal are very well stocked at centre-back, with even a talent like Calafiori surely unlikely to get into the team ahead of William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes any time soon.

If Calafiori is too expensive then Arsenal surely need to focus on strengthening their midfield and attack, where they’ve arguably been a bit less convincing in recent times.

AFC need a young replacement for Thomas Partey in defensive midfield, and a more consistent and prolific option over Gabriel Jesus up front.