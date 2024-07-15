Harry Kane suffered defeat in yet another final as his and England’s wait for a trophy goes on following defeat to Spain in Berlin.

Kane was replaced by Ollie Watkins after just 61 minutes having failed to make an impact again for the Three Lions again.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead just after the break before Cole Palmer equalised three minutes after coming on, but Mikel Oyarzabal broke England hearts as he scored the winner four minutes from the end.

Despite scoring three goals, which earns him a share of the Golden Boot, Kane hasn’t looked fit and has endured a really difficult tournament.

England had set up to play defensive football and hit teams on the counter which hasn’t suited Kane as he doesn’t run in behind defenders, and there were no runners beyond him which he needs.

The England captain cut a forlorn and isolated figure for not just the final but large parts of the tournament, with England looking more of a threat without him on the pitch.

A damning stat has highlighted Kane’s struggles with the former Tottenham striker having just one touch in the box across both the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, less than Jack Grealish who didn’t even make Gareth Southgate’s squad this summer.