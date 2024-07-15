Exclusive: Chelsea & Tottenham among clubs continuing talks over €50m winger transfer

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs continuing talks over the potential transfer of €50m-rated Rennes winger Desire Doue this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Doue has impressed a great deal in Ligue 1 in recent times, and now has a long list of admirers, with four clubs in particular making efforts to try to win the race for his signature in the weeks ahead.

Bayern Munich have had a €35m bid for Doue rejected by Rennes, who want €50m for their 19-year-old wonderkid, while Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to hold talks with their fellow French club over this potential deal, sources with an understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested and have had some contacts to receive information on the player, though the Premier League duo are yet to make concrete offers for him so far.

Doue transfer: Will we see the French sensation in the Premier League?

Doue looks like he has a big future in the game and it would be exciting to see him make the move to the Premier League soon ahead of what should soon be his peak years.

If the French teenager chooses a move to Stamford Bridge, there will no doubt be Blues fans drawing comparisons with club legend Eden Hazard, who also moved from Ligue 1 to west London at a young age before going on to become one of the top performers in English football for many years.

Doue is a similarly skilful and elegant attacking player, so he’d no doubt be right at home as a long-term Hazard successor at Chelsea, though he might also be tempted to try moving to Spurs at the moment due to the ongoing issues at CFC.

Bayern and PSG would also surely be tempting destinations, however, so it will be interesting to see who can come up with the best offer to Rennes, and who can then persuade the player.