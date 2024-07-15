How birthday boy Conor McGregor profited from England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Conor McGregor has netted a massive profit from Spain’s 2-1 win over England in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

Luis de la Fuente’s men have been the highlight of the tournament, maintaining a 100% record despite a brutal path that saw them face Croatia, Italy, Albania, Georgia, Germany, France and England.

Their run culminated in a 2-1 win over the Three Lions in Berlin on Sunday, with Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring either side of Cole Palmer’s equaliser in a goal-laden second half.

Former UFC star McGregor revealed on X after the match that he had backed La Roja at a massive $83,500 (£64,479) before the tournament began.

As a result of the 11/1 odds, the Irishman netted a whopping $1,020,000 (£787,663) in winnings, which was the perfect present as he celebrated his 36th birthday.

€1million won on my birthday! ? pic.twitter.com/GNb4LPDZfm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

Of course, for McGregor, $1m is a nice birthday present, but not a sum that will prove life-changing given he has a current net worth of around $200m, according to Sporting News.

However, it will likely serve to make the evening sweeter as he watched England succumb to a second successive European Championship final defeat — the first-ever nation to do so.