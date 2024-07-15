England manager Gareth Southgate and his players were given a good reception as they left their hotel to return home from Euro 2024 this morning following the pain of losing last night’s final to Spain.

Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal gave Spain a fourth European Championship title, while England became the first team to lose two finals in a row, and continue their long wait for trophy in a men’s tournament.

See below, though, as England fans gave the team a good send-off, in stark contrast to some of the negativity we’ve been seeing on social media since last night’s result, and for much of the tournament in general…

Gareth Southgate and the England players depart their hotel and set off home after losing the 2024 Euro final against Spain in Berlin ??? pic.twitter.com/jFqgcm1iDO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 15, 2024

England did well to reach another final this summer, but in general they never really played as well as they are truly capable of, and that surely raises questions over Southgate’s future.

Even if the current Three Lions boss has done a good job in his time in charge, there is surely an argument that someone else could produce a better playing style to make more use of the talented attacking players in this squad.

For now, though, it’s only right that England are applauded for their efforts, and for the fans to try to lift their spirits a bit after what will have been a hugely disappointing evening for all of them.