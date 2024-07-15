Footage has emerged of England and Spain fans fighting in the streets following the Euro 2024 final between the two nations.

England suffered yet more heartache as they fell to a 2-1 defeat which means their 58-year wait for international success goes on, whilst Spain’s win saw them become European Champions for a record fourth time.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead just after the break, before Cole Palmer levelled three minutes after coming off the bench, but England conceded with just four minutes left as Mikel Oyarzabal popped up with the winner.

Following the conclusion of the final footage was captured of English and Spanish fans fighting in the streets in unsavoury scenes which didn’t appear to be from Berlin, with some social media users saying it looked like it could be in Benidorm.

Fans were seen brawling with punches being thrown, with one person seemingly knocked out in what is a sad way to end the tournament.