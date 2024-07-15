“Not good enough” – Erik ten Hag slams Manchester United’s performance after defeat to Rosenborg

Manchester United suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg in their first pre-season match, with Noah Emmanuel Jean Holm scoring the decisive goal in the 93rd minute.

Despite fielding a squad that included notable players like Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, United could not secure a victory.

Rosenborg not only won but also dominated the match. They had 22 shots compared to United’s 5, made more passes, had higher pass accuracy, and registered more shots on target. The Norwegian side also hit the woodwork four times.

Manchester United manager not happy with the performance

After the defeat, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his disappointment with the team’s performance, stating that it was “not good enough.”

Speaking to MUTV, ten Hag emphasised the importance of winning, even in pre-season matches.

He said:

“The result is not secondary, Of course, we play pre-season but at Man United the standard is you win games and definitely don’t lose games.

“So if you can’t win, don’t lose the game, like we did in the last second of the game. But of course, the performance is more important and the performance was below standards.