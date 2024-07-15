Harry Kane became one of six players to share the Euro 2024 Golden Boot, despite failing to find the net in Sunday’s final.

Kane has come under fire for a series of underwhelming performances at the Euros this summer and was replaced by Ollie Watkins after just an hour in England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the final on Sunday.

But even in poor form, Kane was able to contribute three vital goals to England’s cause. The Bayern Munich striker netted in a 1-1 group stage draw with Denmark and scored a vital extra-time winner against Slovakia in the round of 16, before converting a penalty in Wednesday’s 2-1 comeback win over the Netherlands in the semi-final.

That was enough to see Kane sit level atop the scoring charts alongside Spain’s Dani Olmo, Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia, Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala of Germany, and Liverpool’s Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

Assists have been used as the tie-breaker in the Golden Boot race at previous European Championships. Under these parameters, Olmo would have taken the crown after notching two assists alongside his three goals.

However, Uefa announced (via BBC Sport) that this year’s award would be decided solely on goals scored, meaning five players share the honour.

Spain and Man City midfielder Rodri was named Player of the Tournament, while fellow Spaniard and Barcelona wonderkid won Young Player of the Tournament.

Harry Kane adds another individual achievement to the list

This is Kane’s second Golden Boot award of his international career after scoring six goals in England’s run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Those awards sit nicely on his shelf among a host of other individual accolades, including three Premier League Golden Boots, the Torjägerkanone (Bundesliga Golden Boot) and the 2023/24 European Golden Shoe and UEFA Champions League top scorer crowns.

Kane is also England’s all-time top scorer with 66 goals in 98 caps to date — at least 13 more than any other player.

Of course, Kane would gladly trade all of those individual achievements for a team trophy, with the striker now losing in five separate major finals for club and country and failing to taste glory so far.

“Another tough moment for the team and for me personally,” Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live after Sunday’s loss in Berlin.

“A tough tournament physically and mentally. You get so close to the highest of the highs, the pinnacle of our careers, now everyone is at the lowest of the lows. We haven’t found a way to win that trophy and it is going to hurt for a long time.”