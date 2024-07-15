Weston McKennie could be on his way to Everton this summer, with talks reportedly underway between the Toffees and Juventus.

The dynamic midfielder had an impressive season at Juventus, registering 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his value as a versatile and influential player.

McKennie’s performances have attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Everton.

Previous reports indicated that the player had priced himself out of a move to Aston Villa.

Everton open talks with Juventus for Weston McKennie

According to the latest from Italian outlet Tuttosport, Everton have opened talks with Juventus over a deal for McKennie in the last few days.

Juventus are reportedly seeking a fee close to £15 million for the player.

Everton have the funds to spend after securing £50 million from Amadou Onana’s transfer to Aston Villa.

Second chance in the Premier League

McKennie had a challenging stint at Leeds United and will be looking to make a significant impact in the Premier League with this second opportunity.

If the move to Everton goes through, he will reunite with his former Leeds United teammate Jack Harrison, who has returned to Everton on a loan deal.