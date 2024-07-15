Video: Chaos at Copa America final as fans spotted entering the stadium through a vent

There were some chaotic scenes at last night’s Copa America final that perhaps don’t bode well as the USA prepares to host the next World Cup in 2026.

Watch below as some video footage showed fans somehow able to get into the stadium through a vent last night for the big game between Argentina and Colombia…

More people getting into the game through… what??? The vent?? What is happening in the Copa America Final? pic.twitter.com/QKgkwEmnCW — Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) July 15, 2024

Argentina won the game 1-0 thanks to an extra time goal from Lautaro Martinez, and overall it was a fine tournament with some entertaining football.

However, scenes like the video clip above are surely not acceptable, and it’s not the first time we’ve seen security problems at the tournament.

The safety of the players and of other fans in the ground is hugely important, and one has to wonder if the US is really properly prepared for the job of hosting a major tournament, with the World Cup in two years’ time surely only going to be an even bigger challenge, with even more spectators visiting to watch the competition.