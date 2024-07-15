Ex-Man Utd star says Gareth Southgate must ‘take some stick’ for England defeat

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Gareth Southgate must ‘take some stick’ following England’s defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

England’s 58-year wait for a major international trophy goes on as they fell 2-1 to Spain in Berlin on Sunday, Mikel Oyarzabal delivering the title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

In truth, England rarely lived up to their potential at the tournament, winning just two of their seven matches in normal time, including needing extra time to beat Slovakia in the last 16 and penalties to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

England pushed Spain all the way in Sunday’s showpiece but despite boasting the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Declan Rice, were outclassed throughout on the ball by Luis de la Fuente’s men — Spain controlling 65% of possession and completing 489 passes to just 229 from England.

Speaking on BBC One after the match, Ferdinand — capped 81 times for England during his playing days — put the blame for the Three Lions’ defeat on manager Southgate.

“You have to look at what talent pool we have and I don’t feel like we are putting them in the best position possible,” Ferdinand said of a defeat that makes England the first nation to ever lose back-to-back European Championship finals.

He added: “I think the manager has to take some stick for that. The FA have got a big decision to make.”

Gary Lineker tips Southgate to stand down

Southgate has already faced plenty of questions regarding his future as England manager throughout this tournament.

Even after leading the Three Lions to two major finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-final, the former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa defender has been criticised for failing to end England’s trophy drought.

Speaking alongside Ferdinand after the match, ex-England striker Gary Lineker predicted that Southgate may call it a day on what is undoubtedly one of the most stressful jobs in football.

“I suspect Gareth Southgate may have had enough,” said Lineker. “It is a tough, gruelling job.”