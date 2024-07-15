Gareth Southgate addresses England future after Euro 2024 final defeat

The future of England boss Gareth Southgate will now be heavily discussed after the completion of the European Championship this summer.

The Three Lions were defeated by Spain in the final in what could be Southgate’s final match in charge of the national team.

Three years after his team placed second in Euro 2020, the 53-year-old guided the Three Lions to second place at Euro 2024.

The World Cup will take place in 2026, but before then, Southgate’s contract is up later this year, so he needs to decide whether or not to continue as manager of the England team.

In an interview with ITV after the Euro 2024 final, Southgate was asked about his future.

He said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

‘I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision. I have to talk to the right people. It is not for now.’

Another promising tournament ended with heartbreak for Southgate and the England team.

The Three Lions are still looking for their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup victory.

It remains to be seen if Southgate, one of the most successful managers in the history of England, will be given a chance to stay with the team and continue the good work he has done over the last few years.

Gareth Southgate has worked wonders for England

The manager’s substitution worked as Cole Palmer managed to bring England back in the game with a fine goal but it was just not meant to be as England conceded a late goal to Mikel Oyarzabal.

Southgate had been linked with a move to the Premier League earlier in the summer, particularly with the Man United job.

However, that ship has sailed with the Red Devils deciding to keep Erik ten Hag at the club.

The Three Lions boss should extend his stay with the team as that is what the players want and that is what his performance with the team deserves.