Alan Shearer believes England’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final will mark the end of Gareth Southgate’s time in charge of the national team.

England’s 58-year wait for a major international trophy goes on as Mikel Oyarzabal delivered the title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

Despite another memorable tournament run, England rarely lived up to their potential in Germany, winning just two of their seven matches in normal time, including needing extra time to beat Slovakia in the last 16 and penalties to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

And in reality, the Three Lions were outclassed for large parts of Sunday’s final by Spain, who controlled 65% of possession and completed 489 passes to just 229 from England, while winning in the xG stakes 1.77 – 0.55.

The improvement in the England national team under Southgate is there for all to see. The former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa centre-back has taken the Three Lions from Euro 2016 embarrassment to Iceland to back-to-back European Championship finals, the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the 2018/19 Uefa Nations League semi-finals.

However, failure to deliver a trophy from any of those near misses has left many wondering if Southgate has taken England as far as he can.

Indeed, Shearer believes it might be time for a change.

“I suspect it will be Southgate’s last game,” the former Newcastle United striker — who scored 30 goals in 63 caps for England during his playing days — told BBC One following Sunday’s final.

“From where he took over and where they are now. There will be great disappointment at home. Yes, we could have played more attacking football but they have got to the final. But when you are here, you have got to get over the line.

“The reality is he got us to a final three years ago and got us to a final here, and hasn’t won. That will hurt him and maybe he will think it’s time for someone else.”