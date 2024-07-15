Newcastle United have reportedly made an inquiry about a potential siding from Bayern Munich this summer as manager Eddie Howe has requested a signing in the attacking positions.

One of Howe’s priorities is thought to be a winger, and this has led to Newcastle asking about the possibility of signing Bayern star Serge Gnabry, who is likely to be made available for the right price this summer.

With Bayern spending £50m to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, it now looks like £40m would be enough to persuade them to let Gnabry go, though it remains to be seen where the Germany international will choose for his next club.

Newcastle aren’t in the Champions League, so Gnabry might well feel he could do better than taking up an offer from St James’ Park, with other top clubs perhaps likely to take a look at his situation if he really is available for only £40m.

The 29-year-old had a spell at Arsenal as a youngster and has occasionally been linked with a return there, though it’s hard to imagine he’d be a priority for them now.

It will be interesting to see how this materialises and if NUFC can convince him to become the next big name to sign up to their ambitious project.