Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is preparing a swoop for Premier League player to join his Fenerbahce side.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce this summer to start a new adventure in his managerial career.

The Portuguese manager is preparing his team for the new season by looking for fresh faces in the market.

Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in Jefferson Lerma, Crystal Palace midfielder, according to a report in the Turkish media.

With two goals in five games during the Copa America, Colombia’s No. 8 for Crystal Palace has been a star performer.

According to a report from Sporx, Fenerbahce are pursuing the Colombian international, and this week, representatives from the Yellow Canaries will visit England to negotiate a transfer with Crystal Palace.

There are also rumors that Lerma’s representative will attend these meetings.

Lerma made 31 appearances and scored one goal for Crystal Palace in the previous campaign.

Crystal Palace should keep Lerma at the club

His deal with the Eagles expires in June 2026, however the London team have the option to increase the deal by one more year.

It would be a huge loss for Palace if they go on to lose Lerma this summer as he was one of their best players last season.

Manager Oliver Glasner has started off his tenure at the club in an encouraging manner and it is important for the Eagles that they keep their best players at the club.