New Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee reveals what Kobbie Mainoo said to him after the semi-final defeat against England

Manchester United announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee yesterday from Bologna, their first transfer under INEOS.

The 23-year-old penned a 5-year deal at the club with an option to extend for a reported fee of £35.8 million.

The former Bayern Munich player joined Bologna two years ago. During his time with the Italian club, he has scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, he made 37 appearances, contributing 12 goals and 7 assists. Primarily a centrr-forward, Zirkzee has also demonstrated versatility by playing as a second striker, an attacking midfielder, and on the right wing.

The Dutchman who came on late in the game against England during their semi-final defeat has now revealed what his new Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo said to him after the game in Dortmund.

Ready to make his mark ? Joshua Zirkzee: welcome to Manchester United ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2024

During an interview with United’s media team, shared on Instagram, Zirkzee was asked about a picture of him and the United youngster in conversation. To which he revealed that the Englishman asked him about his links with Manchester United.

He revealed: “Yeah, he just asked if I was coming. I said ‘see you soon after the final’.”