New Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee reveals what Kobbie Mainoo said to him after the semi-final defeat against England

Manchester United announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee yesterday from Bologna, their first transfer under INEOS.

The 23-year-old penned a 5-year deal at the club with an option to extend for a reported fee of £35.8 million.

The former Bayern Munich player joined Bologna two years ago. During his time with the Italian club, he has scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, he made 37 appearances, contributing 12 goals and 7 assists. Primarily a centrr-forward, Zirkzee has also demonstrated versatility by playing as a second striker, an attacking midfielder, and on the right wing.

The Dutchman who came on late in the game against England during their semi-final defeat has now revealed what his new Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo said to him after the game in Dortmund.

During an interview with United’s media team, shared on Instagram, Zirkzee was asked about a picture of him and the United youngster in conversation. To which he revealed that the Englishman asked him about his links with Manchester United.

He revealed: “Yeah, he just asked if I was coming. I said ‘see you soon after the final’.”

 

