Leeds close to selling powerhouse who earns more than Summerville

Leeds United are going through major changes at the club this summer.

They have lost a few key players and more could leave in the coming weeks as manager Daniel Farke prepares his team for the new season.

The Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League last season and it is going to cost them dearly on and off the pitch.

They are going to have a different playing XI next season as Archie Gray has already left the club this summer to join Tottenham and Glen Kamara could leave soon as well.

Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal has been finalised for Kamara to join Ligue 1 team Rennes this summer, with the Whites expected to earn a profit on their investment.

🚨🔴⚫️ Excl: Rennes agree deal to sign Glen Kamara from Leeds United for €10m fee, here we go! Personal terms also agreed as Kamara leaves Leeds after last good season. pic.twitter.com/pRaJ9urz1c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2024

They signed the player last summer for a fee of £5.5m and now they are selling him for a fee of £8.5m, making a profit of aroud £3m.

Kamara earns more at Leeds United than Summverille

He was one of the best players for the Whites last season and he would be missed in the midfield.

According to Capology, the player earns more right now at Leeds than their star players Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Farke will be pleased to free up his wage bill after the departure of Kamara but he would be searching the market to replace the player as soon as possible.