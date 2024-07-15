Video: New clip shows just how gruesome Lionel Messi’s ankle injury was

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Colombia, securing his second consecutive Copa America title.

However, the triumph was marred by a concerning injury to the Argentine star.

Messi was taken off near the hour mark after suffering an injury.

The forward immediately signaled to the bench and went to the ground, remaining there for several minutes as the medical staff attended to him.

Upon standing, Messi removed his right boot, revealing a severe injury.

A clip circulating on social media shows the extent of the injury, with Messi’s right ankle swollen to the size of a ball.

Messi’s swollen ankle after getting injured at the Copa America final. pic.twitter.com/JIpgBuXLYk — Match Point (@MatchPoiint) July 15, 2024

Messi was later seen walking with great difficulty as he joined his teammates for the celebration.