Liverpool have shown an interest in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, but no offers have gone in yet according to reports in Germany.

It’s been all change at Anfield with Arne Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp and it’s been a quiet transfer window to date with no incomings.

Liverpool are thought to be in the market for a centre back following the departure of Joel Matip, whilst they will also be keen to address the future of several key players including Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool interested in Simakan

The Reds fell away in the title race towards the end of last season and will be looking to add more quality and depth to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze has reported the club are interested in Leipzig’s Simakan who could be available for between €40m-€45m.

He took to X.com and said:

“We hear from England and Spain that @LFC and @Atleti have expressed interest in Mo Simakan (24/ ). “No concrete negotiations, no offers, but there is interest. Possible sale price: €40m-€45m. “Simakan can imagine a transfer but is also not unhappy in Leipzig. He is focused on the new season. @RBLeipzig is planning with the Frenchman @SkySportDE.”

Simakan made 42 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last season and scored three goals and provided four assists.

The 24-year-old is a centre back who can also play at right back, and he’s under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2027, having joined from French side Strasbourg back in 2021.

The Reds have also been linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who had a brilliant Euros with England, but Palace are believed to want around £65m for the England international, which Liverpool might not be prepared to pay.

The Reds are currently in pre-season training and will face Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Betis in America, before a game against Seville at Anfield a week before the season starts.