Liverpool preparing move for Euro 2024 winner as Arne Slot eyes dream signing

Now that the European Championship is over, transfer activity across Europe will pick up pace.

The players were involved in the tournament for the last month but they will be free now to negotiate possible moves moving forward.

One of the players who could be the subject of a big move to the Premier League is Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The RB Leipzig midfielder impressed for the European Champions this summer and after getting a starting spot in the team following Pedri’s injury, he performed brilliantly and helped Spain win the Euros.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are set to make a move for the Spanish midfielder and they have now moved ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Interest in Olmo has only grown as a result of his outstanding performance at Euro 2024.

He has contributed two assists and three goals to Spain’s campaign, ending the tournament as the joint Golden Boot winner.

The Reds are ready to pay the €60 million (£51 million) release clause in Olmo’s contract and in doing so, they hope to beat Man United to the signing.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is determined to add a new midfielder to his squad this summer.

The Dutch manager feels the Merseyside club lacked a player like Olmo last season who can cut through opposition’s defense from the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool need a player like Olmo in the squad

The Spanish midfielder will add creativity and output in the final third for the Reds and they should not think twice about making a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

After winning the Euros, his stocks will rise even more and that could start a race among the best clubs in Europe to sign him.

For a player of his quality, the £51 million release clause seems quite reasonable and something that the Reds can easily afford.