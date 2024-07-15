Liverpool involved in negotiations with Premier League club to sign centre-back

Liverpool are looking for a new centre-back in the transfer market this summer.

The Reds have still not made any new signings but they are keen to strengthen their defense and their wide attacking position.

New manager Arne Slot has started work at the club after taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman is preparing for the new season with some of his players away on international duty at the Copa America and the Euros.

After the departure of Joel Matip this summer, the Reds are desperate to sign a new centre-back.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in negotiations with Crystal Palace to sign defender Marc Guehi.

The centre-back has been impressive for club and country recently and his form has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England.

The Merseyside club suffered at the back last season due to the absence of a reliable presence alongside Virgil Van Dijk at the back.

Ibrahima Konate was out with fitness issues, Joe Gomez has been inconsistent while Jarell Quansah is too young to become a regular starter.

Romano revealed on his Playback Live Show that Liverpool had been in talks to sign the Palace player.

He said:

“Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool. I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time. He’s a player they like, for sure.

“But at the moment, I can tell you that Liverpool are negotiating for Marc Guehi, because at the moment, the situation is quiet around him. Obviously there is the Euros, so after the Euros, we will see the appreciation of Liverpool for the player.

“I can confirm to you, but not only Liverpool – there are also other clubs, for example Arsenal and many others who appreciate the player. But in terms of the bid, in terms of the negotiations, it is a different story.”

Liverpool should not think twice about signing Guehi

The defender has been a star performer for England at the Euros this summer.

He has been a calm and composed presence at the back for the Three Lions and apart from the game in which he was suspended, he has started all the matches for them in the tournament.

He would be the ideal partner of Van Dijk at the back and his arrival could make Liverpool’s defense the best in the league.

The defender is a good passer, he can track attackers, he is good in the air and his consistency is something that could prove to be beneficial for the Premier League giants.