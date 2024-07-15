To keep Ederson from joining the Saudi Arabian league, Manchester City intend to offer him a take-it-or-leave-it wage increase.

There has been conjecture about Ederson for a few weeks now, and there is a mounting sense that he will be leaving the club after seven years.

Ederson has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s team, which has been the dominating force in England during the Spaniard’s time at the club.

As a result of his recent dominance, Guardiola’s team is often considered to be the finest in the world when it comes to playing out from the back and the reason behind it is Ederson’s ability to pick out a pass and keep possession of the ball.

According to The Sun, Ederson’s pay would climb by 75% as the club are set to offer him a take-it-or-leave-it offer.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is one of the finest in the world at his position, but he is now considering leaving the English champions for the enormous wealth of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are interested in signing him, and the Brazilian is eager to join them.

The lucrative Saudi Pro League club are ready to offer him £900,000 a week wage which has turned his head.

Out of respect for his accomplishments at the Etihad, Man City will not stand in his way if he wants to leave the club.

Man City can cope in case Ederson leaves the club

Ideally they would want him to stay and that is why they are offering to increase his wages but they have shown last season that they can survive without him when Stefan Ortega filled in for the Brazilian shot stopper.

Ederson recently concluded his time at the Copa America, thus it is likely that there will be development soon on this transfer saga.

With fewer than two years remaining on his current deal, the Premier League winners intend to sell the 30-year-old for a fee of about £50 million.