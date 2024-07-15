Manchester United have scouted Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez as they look to sign a new left back this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have been busy in the window and having completed the signing of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, they are still working on moves for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Paris Saint Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

Left back has been a problem position for the Red Devils given the injury issues suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and United ended up bringing in Sergio Reguilon on loan for the first half of last season, which didn’t really work.

United scouting Girona’s Gutierrez

United have been linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, whilst Ben Chilwell’s name is reportedly amongst a list of options.

Shaw hadn’t played since February before appearing for England at the Euros and United will be hoping he can put his injury issues behind him next season.

Romano has reported that the Red Devils have been scouting Gutierrez, who joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022, but they haven’t advanced their interest yet.

“Gutierrez is a player they’ve been scouting,” he told GIVEMESPORT. “Remember that on Gutierrez, Real Madrid have a sort of buy-back clause so they can still keep control of the player in case they want to.