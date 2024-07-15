Manchester United have scouted Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez as they look to sign a new left back this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.
United have been busy in the window and having completed the signing of Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, they are still working on moves for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Paris Saint Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.
Left back has been a problem position for the Red Devils given the injury issues suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and United ended up bringing in Sergio Reguilon on loan for the first half of last season, which didn’t really work.
United scouting Girona’s Gutierrez
United have been linked with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, whilst Ben Chilwell’s name is reportedly amongst a list of options.
Shaw hadn’t played since February before appearing for England at the Euros and United will be hoping he can put his injury issues behind him next season.
Romano has reported that the Red Devils have been scouting Gutierrez, who joined Girona from Real Madrid in 2022, but they haven’t advanced their interest yet.
“Gutierrez is a player they’ve been scouting,” he told GIVEMESPORT.
“Remember that on Gutierrez, Real Madrid have a sort of buy-back clause so they can still keep control of the player in case they want to.
“So there is also that factor to consider when it’s about Miguel Gutierrez, but I think Manchester United will decide later in the window who is the left-back they want to bring in.
“For sure, that position is something that they want to cover this summer.”
The left back impressed for Girona as they qualified for the Champions League last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and providing nine assists.
A long term replacement for Shaw is needed and if United can get the right player in this summer, it will be a big plus in what has been a problem area for them.