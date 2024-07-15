Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says he’s ‘gutted’ at England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

England’s wait for a major international trophy goes on as Mikel Oyarzabal delivered the title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

Maguire was called up to the provisional squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany but ultimately missed out due to injury.

However, he knows all too well the pain of near misses at international level, having been a key part of the Three Lions squads that lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

The Red Devils centre-back took to social media after the match in Berlin to offer his condolences to his friends and teammates, while congratulating ‘brilliant’ winners Spain.

“I’m gutted. We will go again,” Maguire wrote on X. “Congratulations to Spain, the best team won. You’ve been brilliant to watch all tournament.”

Spain became the first team since Brazil at the 2002 World Cup to win a Euros or World Cup with a 100% record, maintaining perfection despite a brutal run that saw them face Croatia, Italy, Albania, Georgia, Germany, France and England.

La Roja are now the most successful team in European Championship history with four titles, while England have become the first nation to lose back-to-back finals.