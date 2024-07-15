Defender rejects offer from Manchester United and joins La Liga club

Manchester United have confirmed that young defender Willy Kambwala has left the club to join La Liga side Villarreal.

The 19-year-old made a breakthrough last season, breaking into the first team and making 8 appearances across all competitions.

Kambwala rejected Manchester United offer

Despite his promising performances, Kambwala decided to reject a new contract offer from Manchester United.

To avoid losing him for free next summer, the club opted to cash in on him. United will receive £9.6 million from Villarreal and have retained a buy-back option for three years.

The club officially announced Kambwala’s move on their website, making him the third player United have sold this summer after Álvaro Carreras and Donny van de Beek.

Meanwhile, Manchester United completed their first signing of the summer under Sir Jim Ratcliffe yesterday.

The club announced the signing of Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna for a fee of £36.5m.

The versatile Dutchman enjoyed a spectacular season in the Italian league, scoring 12 goals and assisting another 7 in 37 appearances.

Despite a lot of uncertainty regarding his future, Erik ten Hag ended up retaining his job.

There will be a lot of pressure on him to deliver in the Premier League this season.